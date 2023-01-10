COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is coming back to the Gamecocks next season. The Oklahoma transfer posted on social media that he will return to the team in 2023.

Rattler’s future had been among the biggest offseason questions for South Carolina, which finished No. 23 in the final AP Top 25. Rattler’s NFL stock shot up as he passed for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in the Gamecocks’ final three games, including consecutive wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson.

