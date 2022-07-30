COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina newcomer Spencer Rattler has been named one of 52 candidates for the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year award, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Rattler, a 6-1, 215-pound transfer quarterback from Phoenix, Ariz., enrolled at Carolina prior to the spring semester following three seasons at Oklahoma where he played in 23 games and posted a 15-2 record as a starter. The Arizona product completed 70.1 percent of his passes (361-for-515) for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns to his credit. Rattler also threw at least one touchdown pass in 16 of his 17 collegiate starts with the Sooners.

There are 44 offensive players (22 quarterbacks, 12 running backs and 10 receivers/tight ends) on the preseason watch list along with eight from the defensive side of the ball.

Players from 40 different schools representing 11 conferences (including independents) are represented on the preseason watch list.

The 2022 watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November. The 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors.