(WSPA) – South Carolina’s Raven Johnson was named the SEC co-Player of the Week, as announced by the team on Tuesday.

Johnson averaged 12 points, 11.5 assists and five steals during a near record-setting and career best performance in a pair of victories over Clemson and South Dakota State.

Against in-state rival Clemson, Johnson racked up 17 assists; making it the most by an SEC player since 2005, the second most ever by a Gamecock and the most in a single game in the NCAA this season. The redshirt sophomore also tallied a career-best eight rebounds to finish just shy of a double-double.

In Monday night’s dominant win over SDSU, Johnson matched her career-high of five steals for the second time in as many games. She added a career-high 18 points on 69.2% shooting while her six assists marked the fourth straight game of five or more.

Johnson is currently ranked third in the nation in assists with 9.5 per game so far this season. Her 6.33 assist-to-turnover ratio is ninth in the country.

Johnson is the second Gamecock in as many weeks to receive Player of the Week honors after Kamila Cardoso earned it week one.

South Carolina tips off against Mississippi Valley State on Friday, November 24 to close out a four-game homestand at Colonial Life Arena at 1 p.m.