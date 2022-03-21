ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday night that South Carolina has agreed to a five-year deal with Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris, ending a week-long search to find Frank Martin’s successor.

Paris guided the Mocs to 27 wins and the Southern Conference championship this past season, his fifth at the school. He posted an 87-72 record there in his first head coaching job after serving as an assistant at Wisconsin.

USC’s search included interviews with Gamecocks all-time scoring leader and Wake Forest assistant B.J. McKie and Furman head coach Bob Richey.

Reports linked Sean Miller, who took the top job at Xavier over the weekend, and Murray State’s Matt McMahon, who was named head coach at LSU Monday, to the job as well.