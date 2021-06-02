Report: USC’s Woods in transfer portal

According to AL.com, USC guard Seventh Woods has entered the transfer portal, presumably to find a third collegiate destination.

Woods, a Columbia native, played in 18 games with 13 starts this past season in his first campaign playing for the Gamecocks. He averaged 5.4 points and just under two assists per game.

He began his collegiate career at North Carolina, where he played in 94 games and was a member of the Tar Heels’ 2017 national title team.

He would become the latest USC player to leave the program either via transfer or by going pro since the conclusion of this past season.