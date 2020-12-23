Several Gamecocks earn Coaches All-SEC honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – South Carolina football team had five players selected All-SEC by the league’s 14 head coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced today (Tuesday, Dec. 22).

Junior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare was named to the first team, while sophomore running back Kevin Harris and junior cornerback Jaycee Horn were second team selections. Linebacker Mohamed Kaba and punter Kai Kroeger were named to the coaches’ all-freshman team.

Enagbare, a 6-4 junior from Atlanta, Ga., played and started eight games for the Gamecocks in 2020 and led the SEC with three forced fumbles and was second in the league with 6.0 sacks. Enagbare had 30 tackles on the year, seven of them for a loss. In the season opener against Tennessee (Sept. 26), he had a career-best nine tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble. He had six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble at Ole Miss (Nov. 14) and had a pair of quarterback hurries in a win over Auburn (Oct. 17).

Harris, a 5-10 sophomore from Hinesville, Ga., played and started in all 10 games and led the SEC in the regular season and was seventh nationally with 1,138 rushing yards. He had 15 rushing touchdowns and 16 total touchdowns, which is third in the SEC. Harris had five 100-yard plus performance and a pair of 200-yard plus games against Ole Miss (243) and Kentucky (210). Harris had five touchdowns in the Ole Miss win, which set a Carolina single-game record and scored in eight of Carolina’s 10 games in the SEC. His 6.2 yards per carry average leads the nation for running backs with more than 160 carries and Harris just the third Gamecock, joining Marcus Lattimore and George Rogers, to have multiple 200-yard rushing contests.

Horn, a 6-1 junior from Alpharetta, Ga., played and started in seven games in 2020 and had 16 tackles, six pass breakups, a pair of interceptions and a tackle for loss. Horn’s big game came in a win over Auburn (Oct. 17), when he had two interceptions, a pass deflection that led to a third pick, four total pass breakups and three tackles in the 30-22 win.

Kaba, a 6-2 freshman from Clinton, N.C., played in nine games with three starts for the Gamecocks his first season and had 13 total tackles to go along with a half tackle for loss. Kaba had a season high five tackles against Georgia (Nov. 28) and had four stops at Kentucky (Dec. 5). He had a pair of tackles and a half tackle for loss in the win at Vanderbilt (Oct. 10).

Kroeger, a 6-3 freshman from Lake Forest, Ill., played in 10 games at punter for the Gamecocks and had a 43.3-yard average on 39 punts. He was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 19 after having five punts for a 48.4-yard average and three punts pinned inside the 20 in the win over Auburn (Oct. 17). He had a long punt of 53 yards this season and had seven punts of 50 or more yards.