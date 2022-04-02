COLUMBIA, Mo. – Noah Hall pitched seven strong innings and Josiah Sightler homered twice as the University of South Carolina baseball team opened a three-game SEC series at Missouri with a 4-1 win on Friday night (April 1) at Taylor Stadium.



Hall allowed just three hits and a run with no walks and four strikeouts to pick up his first win as a Gamecock. The lone run was a Josh Day solo home run in the sixth. Hall did not allow a hit until the fourth inning in the win. Cade Austin came on to earn his second save of the season, pitching the final two frames and allowing just two hits with a strikeouts.



Sightler homered in the top of the third for the game’s first run, then hit a towering two-run home run in the fifth, making it 3-0. Kevin Madden’s RBI single in the eighth scored the game’s final run.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina wins the first game of a series for the first time since the George Washington series and the first time in SEC play in 2022.

Brandt Belk extended his hitting streak to 14 games after an eighth-inning single.

Carolina has had a multi-home run performance for the second straight conference game. Braylen Wimmer had two home runs in the Vanderbilt win last Saturday.

had two home runs in the Vanderbilt win last Saturday. Hall now has a 3.86 ERA in conference play.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks and Tigers resume the three-game series on Saturday afternoon (April 2) at 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET) in Columbia, Mo.