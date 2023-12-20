(WSPA) – The University of South Carolina saw 24 student-athletes make their commitment to play football for the school official during the early signing day period.
Of the 24, 16 signees were from the high school and junior college ranks while eight more came via the transfer portal.
A full list of signees can be found below:
- Mazeo Bennett, WR, 5-11, 180, Greenville, S.C. (Greenville)
- David Bucey, DB, 6-0, 195, Savannah, Ga. (Savannah Christian Prep)
- Blake Franks, OL, 6-5, 345, Greenville, S.C. (Greenville)
- Matthew Fuller, RB, 5-10, 205, Jesup, Ga. (Wayne County)
- Debron Gatling, WR, 6-0, 195, Alpharetta, Ga. (Milton)
- Wendell Gregory, LB, 6-2, 225, Marietta, Ga. (Walton)
- Kelvin Hunter, DB, 6-0, 190, Florence, S.C. (West Florence)
- Fred “JayR” Johnson, LB, 6-4, 225, Norfolk, Va. (Maury)
- Mason Love, K/P, 5-11, 175, Riverside, Mo. (Park Hill South)
- Kam Pringle, OL, 6-7, 360, Dorchester, S.C. (Woodland)
- Dante Reno, QB, 6-2, 205, Boston, Mass. (Cheshire Academy)
- Jerome Simmons, DL, 6-4, 333, Bamberg, S.C. (Bamberg-Ehrhardt/Highland (Kan.) C.C.)
- Michael Smith, TE, 6-4, 250, Savannah, Ga. (Calvary Day School)
- Jalewis Solomon, DB, 6-0, 185, Ellaville, Ga. (Schley County)
- Dylan Stewart, EDGE, 6-5, 250, Washington, D.C. (Friendship Collegiate)
- Josiah Thompson, OL, 6-7, 280, Dillon, S.C. (Dillon)