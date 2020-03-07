South Carolina drops regular season finale to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — South Carolina moved to 8-6 in the SEC after falling to Vanderbilt in the regular season finale.
Scotty Pippen Jr. tied a career high with 21 points and Maxwell Evans added 20, leading Vanderbilt to back-to-back wins for the first time since December with an 83-74 victory over South Carolina in a regular-season finale.
Pippen hit a career-high 15 of 16 from the foul line. Saben Lee added 197 points for the Commodores (11-20, 3-15 SEC), who beat Alabama on Monday. South Carolina (18-13, 8-6) lost for the fourth time in six games.
Jermaine Couisnard fouled out with 1:29 left with 13 points for the Gamecocks. South Carolina’s Keyshawn Bryant had 13 points and seven rebounds. Hannibal scored 11.