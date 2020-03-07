South Carolina drops regular season finale to Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s Dylan Disu (1) and South Carolina’s Alanzo Frink (20) get tangled fighting for the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — South Carolina moved to 8-6 in the SEC after falling to Vanderbilt in the regular season finale.

Scotty Pippen Jr. tied a career high with 21 points and Maxwell Evans added 20, leading Vanderbilt to back-to-back wins for the first time since December with an 83-74 victory over South Carolina in a regular-season finale.  

Pippen hit a career-high 15 of 16 from the foul line. Saben Lee added 197 points for the Commodores (11-20, 3-15 SEC), who beat Alabama on Monday. South Carolina (18-13, 8-6) lost for the fourth time in six games.

Jermaine Couisnard fouled out with 1:29 left with 13 points for the Gamecocks. South Carolina’s Keyshawn Bryant had 13 points and seven rebounds. Hannibal scored 11.

