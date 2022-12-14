BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – UAB’s sixth ranked scoring offense (87.9 ppg) held suit as the Blazers (8-2) defeated South Carolina (5-5), 84-70, Wednesday night at Bartow Arena.

The Blazers led 24-20 at the 8:21 mark in the opening half and closed the half on an 18-8 run to take a 14-point lead at the break, 42-28. The Gamecocks would pull within 11 early in the half but could not get over the hump and get it to single digits.

UAB out-rebounded Carolina 22-11 in the second half and held a 19-12 advantage in second chance points and 40-26 edge in points in the paint for the game.

The Gamecocks shot it well in the second half at 51.6 percent (16-for-31), but couldn’t get the stops the team needed on the defensive end of the floor.

Carolina’s game in Birmingham tonight was the team’s first since Feb. 8, 1986.

KEY STAT

UAB’s trio of KJ Buffen (25), Jordan Walker (22), and Eric Gaines (19) combined for 66 of the Blazers 84 points.

NOTABLES

After scoring just five points in the first half, Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half on 5-of-8 shooting.

Hayden Brown, Chico Carter Jr. and Meechie Johnson all scored 13 points each.

Josh Gray led the Gamecocks for the second consecutive game with seven rebounds.

Meechie Johnson led Carolina for the third straight game in assists with seven (just one turnover). He also added five rebounds.

