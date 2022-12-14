BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – UAB’s sixth ranked scoring offense (87.9 ppg) held suit as the Blazers (8-2) defeated South Carolina (5-5), 84-70, Wednesday night at Bartow Arena.
The Blazers led 24-20 at the 8:21 mark in the opening half and closed the half on an 18-8 run to take a 14-point lead at the break, 42-28. The Gamecocks would pull within 11 early in the half but could not get over the hump and get it to single digits.
UAB out-rebounded Carolina 22-11 in the second half and held a 19-12 advantage in second chance points and 40-26 edge in points in the paint for the game.
The Gamecocks shot it well in the second half at 51.6 percent (16-for-31), but couldn’t get the stops the team needed on the defensive end of the floor.
Carolina’s game in Birmingham tonight was the team’s first since Feb. 8, 1986.
KEY STAT
- UAB’s trio of KJ Buffen (25), Jordan Walker (22), and Eric Gaines (19) combined for 66 of the Blazers 84 points.
NOTABLES
- After scoring just five points in the first half, Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half on 5-of-8 shooting.
- Hayden Brown, Chico Carter Jr. and Meechie Johnson all scored 13 points each.
- Josh Gray led the Gamecocks for the second consecutive game with seven rebounds.
- Meechie Johnson led Carolina for the third straight game in assists with seven (just one turnover). He also added five rebounds.
UP NEXT
- The Gamecocks (5-5) will travel to the Upstate for a Saturday matchup against East Carolina (7-4) at the first annual Greenville Winter Invitational. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. (ET) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.