COLUMBIA (USC SID) – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to No. 25 Ole Miss, 9-1, in the series opener between the two teams Thursday night (April 14) at Founders Park.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on TJ McCants’ two-run home run. Then in the third, Reagan Burford hit a three-run home run to make it 5-0 Rebels. Ole Miss added a pair in the fourth and two more in the eighth.

Carolina scored its run in the eighth on an Andrew Eyster RBI fielder’s choice. Josiah Sightler and Cole Messina had two hits apiece to lead the Carolina offense.

Aidan Hunter took the loss, allowing seven runs and eight hits with four strikeouts in three innings. John Gilreath pitched five innings of relief, allowing just two hits and two runs with five strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina was without Brandt Belk for the second straight game due to illness.

Gilreath tied his career high in innings pitched, set last season vs. Tennessee.

Ole Miss’ Dylan DeLucia pitched 7.2 innings, striking out four and allowing just one run on six hits.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Ole Miss will play Friday night (April 15) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.