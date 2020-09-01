Several dozen Gamecock football players and coaches took an important and necessary break from fall camp Monday morning on the South Carolina campus to express their thoughts and feelings on social injustice.
Five Gamecock athletes, including 4 football players, spoke at a peaceful demonstration with a message that they are scared, tired and demand change.
Several were wearing black shirts that said, “Matter is the Minimum.”
The entire gathering lasted just 15 minutes, but the words that were spoken came from the heart and hit home.
South Carolina Football Players & Coaches Participate in On-Campus Demonstration
Several dozen Gamecock football players and coaches took an important and necessary break from fall camp Monday morning on the South Carolina campus to express their thoughts and feelings on social injustice.