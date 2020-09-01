South Carolina Football Players & Coaches Participate in On-Campus Demonstration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) - For South Carolina Football preparation for the 2020 season has been unlike any other. Limited practices, an SEC-only schedule, and procedural changes are all adjustments that the program has had to factor in. Following a 4-8 season, we take a look at how this year’s team stacks up ahead of the new campaign.

Beginning with the offense, and the most crucial position, quarterback Ryan Hilinski returns for his sophomore season after an up-and-down, injury-riddled 2019. He’ll be competing with graduate transfer Collin Hill, a former Dorman Cavalier who has familiarity with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s scheme from their time together at Colorado State.