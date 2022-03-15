South Carolina’s search for a new head basketball coach includes Furman’s Bob Richey, basketball industry sources tell 7 Sports.

There are indications that Richey could soon interview for the job that came open Monday when Frank Martin was dismissed after 10 seasons.

Richey’s Paladins lost to Chattanooga on a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime in the Southern Conference championship game earlier this month. The Paladins finished the campaign at 22-12 and finished second in the SoCon with a 12-6 record.

Richey has a record of 111-46 in five seasons guiding the Paladins. He’s the fastest at Furman to reach 100 career wins and has had two 25-win seasons during his tenure. The Paladins have won at least 22 games in four of his five seasons. They were 16-9 in the pandemic-impacted 2020-2021 campaign.