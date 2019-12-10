South Carolina hiring Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator

USC Gamecocks

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado State coach Mike Bobo watches from the sideline during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. Colorado State won 35-21. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

(AP) – South Carolina is hiring ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo as its new offensive coordinator.

The university’s board of trustees sent out an agenda of a meeting Tuesday with one item for approval being the contract of Michael Bobo.

Bobo is a former Georgia quarterback and offensive coordinator who is also close friends with Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.

Muschamp demoted South Carolina’s coordinator Bryan McClendon.

Bobo will also coach quarterbacks after the departure of Dan Werner, who handled that job the past two seasons.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store