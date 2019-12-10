South Carolina hiring Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator

(AP) – South Carolina is hiring ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo as its new offensive coordinator.
The university’s board of trustees sent out an agenda of a meeting Tuesday with one item for approval being the contract of Michael Bobo.
Bobo is a former Georgia quarterback and offensive coordinator who is also close friends with Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.
Muschamp demoted South Carolina’s coordinator Bryan McClendon.
Bobo will also coach quarterbacks after the departure of Dan Werner, who handled that job the past two seasons.