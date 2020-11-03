South Carolina hoops allowed to have 3,500 fans

South Carolina coach Frank Martin reacts during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball have received approval from the state to have about 3,500 spectators at games this season.

The school said no one will be able to sit in the first five rows around the court to help keep spectators and teams safe amid the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic. Teams will sit on opposite sides of the court as well.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has limited venues to gatherings of no more than 250 people unless given approval from state regulators.

The requirements will put a damper on attendance.