South Carolina is bowl eligible with 21-17 win over Auburn

USC Gamecocks

by: JEFFREY COLLINS

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White (11) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ZaQuandre White was South Carolina’s leading rusher with 99 yards and top receiver with 69 yards as the Gamecocks beat Auburn 21-17.

South Carolina is now bowl eligible the traditional way for the first time in three years.  The Gamecocks won at least six games in a season for the first time since 2018.

The Tigers have lost three games in a row and for the second straight game dominated early and jumped out to a big lead just to see it evaporate. Auburn’s Tank Bigsby ran for a season best 164 yards on 22 carries.

