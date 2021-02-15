South Carolina men’s game at Tennessee moved to Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half during their game against the Houston Cougars at Colonial Life Arena on December 08, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

South Carolina learned Monday that it’s game scheduled at Tennessee Tuesday night has been moved back to Wednesday at 9pm due to a COVID issue within the Tennessee program.

The Gamecocks look to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the number 16 Vols.

South Carolina enters at 5-9, 3-7 in the SEC.

Meanwhile, the Sports Talk Media Network reported Monday night that Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin will not be granted the contract extension he’d been seeking. Martin’s current deal runs through 2023. He’s guided the team since 2012 and his lone trip to the NCAA Tournament ended with a loss in the Final Four.