South Carolina, Miami announce football series in 2026-27

USC Gamecocks

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, SC – NOVEMBER 2: Wide receiver Xavier Legette #17 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates with running back Kevin Harris #20 of the South Carolina Gamecocks and wide receiver Josh Vann #6 of the South Carolina Gamecocks after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Miami and South Carolina will play a home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027.

The schools announced the games Tuesday with Miami coming to South Carolina on Sept. 5, 2026 and the Gamecocks playing at the Hurricanes on Sept. 11, 2027.

The teams last met in the 2014 Independence Bowl in Steve Spurrier’s last full season as South Carolina coach with a 24-21 win over Miami.

The Hurricanes have an 8-6-2 edge in the series.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said he and Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp are pleased to add a strong, Power Five team to the schedule.

