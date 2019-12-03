South Carolina, Miami announce football series in 2026-27

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Maik Kotsar continued his strong stretch with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as South Carolina (5-3) broke a two-game losing streak with a 74-65 win over George Washington on Sunday.

The Gamecocks' power forward, a four-year starter, has been the only constant through a stretch of three losses in four games, and with leading scorer AJ Lawson turnover-prone on Sunday, South Carolina needed him to be as productive. Kotsar used his size and tender hook shot to whip the Colonials' undersized interior as the Gamecocks improved to 5-3.

George Washington (3-5) scored the game's first basket off a Lawson turnover, but South Carolina scored the next 17 points. The Colonials never went away, forward Jamison Battle splashing six 3-pointers, but the Gamecocks could always go back inside. Kotsar only missed one of his nine field-goal attempts, flushing a fast-break dunk with less than 30 seconds to play as the Gamecocks salted it.

It was a career-best fifth straight game in double figures for Kotsar.

Lawson had 14 points, while point guard Jair Bolden and Jermaine Couisnard each had 12.

KEY STATS > The Gamecocks shot 53 percent (30-for-57) from the floor on Sunday with a 42-28 points in the paint advantage. > Carolina was plus-14 on the glass, 46-32.

UP NEXT The Gamecocks are back on the road following today's win, heading to face UMass (5-3) in Amherst on Wednesday night. That nonconference matchup will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Chris Walker (analyst) on the call.