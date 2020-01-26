South Carolina Powers Past Vanderbilt, 90-64

USC Gamecocks

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usc gamecocks_20568

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Justin Minaya had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a 90-64 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night, the Commodores’ SEC-record tying 24th straight conference loss. Vanderbilt matched the league’s basketball mark for consecutive losses set by Sewanee from 1938-40. Sewanee left the Southeastern Conference after that season. Vanderbilt will try and avoid holding the record alone when it plays at No,. 15 Kentucky on Wednesday night. AJ Lawson also had 14 points for South Carolina, which has won three of its past four SEC games. Saban Lee led Vanderbilt with 17 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store