South Carolina routs Florida 40-17, Gators lose 3rd straight

USC Gamecocks

by: PETE IACOBELLI

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown (15) scrambles from the pocket before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jason Brown threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in his FBS starting debut and South Carolina’s defense shut down Florida’s potent attack to hand the Gators their first three-game losing three since 2017 in a 40-17 rout Saturday night.

Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White each rushed for over 100 yards and receiver Josh Vann had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown for South Carolina. Gamecocks kicker Parker White had a career-best four field goals.

South Carolina became the first team this season to outgain Florida 459 yards to 340. The Gators were held to 82 yards rushing.

