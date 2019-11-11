South Carolina Shuts Down Wyoming on the Court, 66-32

USC Gamecocks

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Frank Martin_351982

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) —AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard scored 12 points each, Jair Bolden had 11 and South Carolina dominated Wyoming defensively in a 66-32 win on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (2-0) buried the Cowboys with five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes and a suffocating defense throughout. It was the fewest points USC allowed since 2005 and is the fewest field goals allowed in coach Frank Martin‘s eight-year tenure.

Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado had 32 points in his season-opener but with South Carolina redshirt sophomore Justin Minaya guarding him most of the game, was held to 10. Minaya, who missed all but five games last year due to a knee injury, blanketed Maldonado and also scored three points with four rebounds and three assists.

The Cowboys (1-1) shot 23 percent from the field.

KEY STATS
> South Carolina’s defense held Wyoming to just 32 points, the lowest opponent total in the Frank Martin era (2012-present). The previous low was set when the Gamecocks limited Longview to 44 points (11/9/13).
> The Cowboys nine made field goals were also the lowest total in the Martin era, surpassing Michigan (10 FGs, 11/23/16).

NOTABLES
> Redshirt freshman Jermaine Couisnard (12) and redshirt sophomore Alanzo Frink (10) both tallied the first career, double-figure scoring outputs in Garnet and Black.
> Sophomore AJ Lawson notched 11 of his 12 points in the first half.
> The Gamecocks knocked down nine 3s after making just two shots from downtown in the season-opening win vs. North Alabama (11/6) earlier this week.
> Carolina used an 18-1 run midway through the first half to push the lead to 23, 31-8, with 8:01 on the clock. The Gamecocks led by 20 or more the final 19:33 after holding Wyoming scoreless for nearly the first eight minutes of the second half.
> In two games, the South Carolina defense has held its opponents to just 24 percent shooting from the floor (24-for-100) and 13.8 percent (4-for-29) from behind the arc.

UP NEXT
South Carolina continues its home stand on Friday when it hosts Cleveland State for a 7 p.m. ET matchup at Colonial Life Arena. The contest will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and the Gamecock Radio Network.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store