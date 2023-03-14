COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team struck out 15 batters and hit three home runs in a 5-0 win over Presbyterian Tuesday afternoon (March 14) at Founders Park.

Eli Jones earned the win on the mound, striking out six in four innings of relief, allowing no hits and no walks. Matthew Becker earned the start, striking out four with a hit and three walks in 2.2 innings. Nick Proctor, Austin Williamson and Cade Austin all pitched in the combined shutout, with Austin striking out the side in the ninth.

Talmadge LeCroy, Gavin Casas and Cole Messina all homered, while Ethan Petry had three hits on the day as Carolina scored all its runs in the first three innings of play. LeCroy drove in a pair in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina now has 48 home runs on the year. That’s three more than Florida, who plays tonight at home vs. North Florida.

Jones moved to 4-0 on the season, the first Gamecock to get to four wins this year.

Casas now has 10 home runs after 18 games. Wes Clarke also had 10 home runs after 18 contests for Carolina in 2021.

Carolina lowered its team ERA to 2.55 after the shutout, the third for the Gamecocks this season.

Williamson has pitched six shutout innings this year with eight strikeouts and just one walk.

The 17-1 start is the best for the Gamecocks since the 2014 team started 18-1.

UP NEXT

Carolina will start SEC play this Friday night (March 17) at Georgia. First pitch at Foley Field is set for 6 p.m.