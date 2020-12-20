South Carolina to face UAB in Gasparilla Bowl

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA/Gamecocks Athletics) – The South Carolina Gamecocks will take to the gridiron once more this season as they’ll take on UAB in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Saturday, December 26 in Tampa, Florida.

This will be the Gamecocks’ 24th appearance in a bowl game, and their 14th bowl game in the state of Florida.

Sophomore running back Kevin Harris can add to his 1,138 rushing yards, which is fifth in school history for a single season. Harris led the SEC in rushing yards during the regular season.



UAB finished the season with a 6-3 record and won the Conference USA Championship with a 22-13 win over Marshall on Dec. 18. The Blazers were led by Spencer Brown’s 889 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Bryson Lucero threw for 969 yards and seven touchdowns while Kristopher Moll had a team-best 59 tackles.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and Blazers. The two teams last met in 2012 with Carolina winning, 49-6, on Sept. 15.