South Carolina to host NCAA Baseball Regional this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (USC SID) – Founders Park has been selected as a host site for the NCAA Baseball Regionals, the national office announced on Sunday.

The Gamecocks and Founders Park will host a regional for the first time since 2016 and the 18th time in school history. This also will be the 33rd appearance for the Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament. Carolina was one of 20 potential host sites that were announced on May 14 and will host games starting Friday, June 4.

The full field of 64 teams will be announced on Monday, May 31 at noon and will be televised on ESPN2.

NCA Regional booklets are now available to the general public. A booklet includes tickets for all games of the regional, held June 4-7. Booklets are available for $84 each and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans purchasing the booklet will secure their actual seat locations at the time of purchase.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at this link.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions, are as follows:

Austin, Texas – Texas

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU

Gainesville, Florida – Florida

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame

Stanford, California – Stanford

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi State

Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona