(WSPA) – South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler made his declaration for the NFL draft official Wednesday.

The fifth-year quarterback thanked his coaches and teammates on social media in his announcement, writing “this has been a dream and goal of mine since I was a little kid and cannot wait for the chance to turn my dream into reality.”

Rattler started his college career at Oklahoma where he accounted for 49 total touchdowns in his three years with the Sooners.

The Arizona native transferred to South Carolina in 2022 to rack up over 3,000 yards in each of his two seasons as a Gamecock and finish his final season with a career high 68.9 completion percentage.