COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina’s T.J. Sanders was named the co-SEC defensive lineman of the week following a 9 tackle, 1 sack performance in the team’s week three loss against Georgia, the conference office announced today.

Sanders, a 6-5, 298 pound defensive tackle out of Marion, came off the bench in what was his best performance in a young career. A redshirt sophomore, Sanders posted a career-high nine tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss and a sack, and added a pass break up to hold the back to back champs to just 24 points.

Sanders currently leads the Gamecocks in tackles for loss (4.0) and sacks (2.0) through three weeks of play. He is the second Gamecock to be recognized by the conference this season after Spencer Rattler was named Offensive Player of the Week following their week two win over Furman.

At 1-2 and 0-1 in the SEC, South Carolina will be back at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia Saturday to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.