Special teams, defense shine as Gamecocks topple Troy 23-14

Troy quarterback Taylor Powell, left, is tackled by South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, center, in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Parker White hit all three field goal attempts and the South Carolina defense recorded two interceptions, including a 74-yard pick six, while holding Troy to just two scores as the Gamecocks won, 23-14.

David Spaulding delivered the big play of the game when he intercepted a Troy pass with under one minute to play in the first half and took it the distance to give USC a 17-7 halftime lead. White was 3-3 on field goal attempts, including a long of 48 that came in the third quarter to put USC up 20-14.

Quarterback Luke Doty completed 20 passes to nine different receivers in the win. He finished 20-34 for 255 yards and one touchdown.

South Carolina improves to 3-2 on the season and will travel to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers Saturday, October 9.