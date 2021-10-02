Special teams, defense shine as Gamecocks topple Troy 23-14

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Parker White hit all three field goal attempts and the South Carolina defense recorded two interceptions, including a 74-yard pick six, while holding Troy to just two scores as the Gamecocks won, 23-14.
David Spaulding delivered the big play of the game when he intercepted a Troy pass with under one minute to play in the first half and took it the distance to give USC a 17-7 halftime lead. White was 3-3 on field goal attempts, including a long of 48 that came in the third quarter to put USC up 20-14.
Quarterback Luke Doty completed 20 passes to nine different receivers in the win. He finished 20-34 for 255 yards and one touchdown.
South Carolina improves to 3-2 on the season and will travel to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers Saturday, October 9.