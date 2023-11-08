COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Adhel Tac (Grand Prairie, Texas/South Grand Prairie) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-5 post player will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

“Adhel’s interior presence and high motor allow her to impact the game in some many ways,” Staley said. “She is more than a gifted basketball player, though; she is an exceptional person who we look forward to having in Columbia. I know the FAMS will fall in love with her, too.”

Rated among the top five post players in the country, Tac is ranked No. 33 overall in the 2024 Class, according to ESPN – a number that was a high as No. 12 before she sat out the 2022-23 high school season with an injury. Tac has since returned to the court over the summer and is set to help her high school team make a run at a state title. In her first varsity season in 2021-22, the sophomore poured in 14.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game to help lead South Grand Prairie to a Class 6A state runner-up finish.

Tac joins Madisen McDaniel (Upper Marlboro, Md./Bishop McNamara) so far in the Gamecocks’ 2024 signing class.