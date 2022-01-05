Staley: Top-ranked Gamecocks will be missing players vs LSU

USC Gamecocks

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 80-68. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says the top-ranked Gamecocks will be missing several players when they face No. 13 LSU.

Staley didn’t say who won’t play Thursday night, although four reserves including 6-foot-4 Laeticia Amihere missed the Mississippi State game Sunday while in virus protocol. Staley also didn’t go into details Wednesday about her roster, saying she wanted LSU to have to prepare for all of her 15 eligible players.

The game is the first Southeastern Conference matchup between national title coaches Staley and Kim Mulkey, in her first season with the Tigers.

