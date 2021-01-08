The Athletic: Collin Hill will not return to USC for final year of eligibility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Collin Hill will be foregoing his final year of eligibility at USC, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reported on Friday.
The news came just one day after it was announced that Mike Bobo, Hill’s head coach at Colorado and offensive coordinator at South Carolina, was leaving the Gamecocks program to join the staff at Auburn.
Hill, a Dorman grad, completed 127 of 215 passes for 1,411 yards to go along with six touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games played in 2020.
That leaves Luke Doty and Colten Gauthier as the team’s only two quarterbacks after Ryan Hilinski entered the transfer portal.