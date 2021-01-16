Thomas, Watford rally LSU past South Carolina 85-80

LSU guard Javonte Smart (1) drives past South Carolina guard TJ Moss (1) and South Carolina guard AJ Lawson (00), during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cameron Thomas scored 25 points, Trendon Watford had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and LSU rallied to beat South Carolina 85-80 on Saturday night.

The Tigers trailed for nearly 34 minutes of game time but went on a 20-4 run during the final eight minutes with Thomas scoring the last six points to make it 84-76 with 34 seconds left. The Gamecocks missed 11 straight shots from the field while the game slipped away.

Keyshawn Bryant had 26 points and seven rebounds, and AJ Lawson had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, scoring 18 in the first half for South Carolina.

Head Coach Frank Martin was unable to make the trip due to COVID-19. Martin said on Friday he hopes to be back with the team Monday.

FINAL | LSU wins, 85-80. #Gamecocks remain on the road at Mizzou on Tuesday night – 7 p.m. ET tip on the SEC Network. pic.twitter.com/dsWB1rB2jg — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) January 17, 2021

South Carolina (3-1, 1-1) now prepares for a road contest against Missouri on Tuesday, January 19.