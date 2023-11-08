COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Madisen McDaniel (Upper Marlboro, Md./Bishop McNamara) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. The 5-foot-9 guard will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

“I love a point guard who plays to make others better without sacrificing her own talent as a playmaker; and Madisen is that,” Staley said. “She has court vision and the ability shoot and get to the rim, but what sets her apart is that she makes good decisions in the moment and has team success as her top priority. Madisen has been well coached and played at an elite level, so I know that she fits our culture and that the FAMS will love to watch her play.”

McDaniel is rated among the top point guards in the country and is ranked 12th overall in the 2024 signing class, according to ESPN. Her 18.6 points, 5.4 assists and 5.2 steals per game as a junior earned her Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors. The two-time All-WCAC first-team selection was also named MaxPreps Maryland Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year last season.

McDaniel is the first signee of Staley’s 2024 class.