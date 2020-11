South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley stands on the court before an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 60-52. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 23 points and Zia Cooke added 16 to help No. 1 South Carolina top 21st-ranked Gonzaga 79-72 in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

It was the second straight game that the Gamecocks faced a tough challenge from their opponent. Henderson earned tournament MVP honors as she scored 19 points and had nine rebounds in the opening round win over South Dakota.

The Gamecocks will next take on NC State in Columbia Thursday, December 3.