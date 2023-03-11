COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team hit five home runs, including a pair of grand slams, on its way to a 20-3, 7-inning win over Bethune-Cookman Friday night (March 10) at Founders Park.

Dylan Brewer belted his grand slam in the fourth, part of a nine-run inning for the Gamecocks. Will McGillis had his grand slam in the eight-run sixth frame. Cole Messina had two home runs and drove in four while Gavin Casas belted his ninth of the season.

Brewer had a game high five RBI, while McGillis and Messina had the four on the night. Talmadge LeCroy was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Will Sanders earned the win on the mound, striking out eight in six innings. He allowed five this and three runs with a run. Austin Williamson pitched a scoreless seventh in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

The last time the Gamecocks hit two grand slams was on Feb. 27, 2016, when Alex Destino and John Jones did the trick in a win over Penn State.

The Gamecocks have now scored in double figures in nine games this season and have two 20-run contests.

Carolina now has 43 home runs on the season. The Gamecocks had 58 in all of 2022.

Sanders picked up his 15th win as a Gamecock.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Bethune-Cookman will wrap up the series with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon (March 11) at 1 p.m.