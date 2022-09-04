COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s special teams pointed the way toward a season-opening 35-14 win over Georgia State. The Gamecocks returned two blocked punts for touchdowns and used a fake field goal to notch a first down during their initial TD drive. They also made a pair of two-point conversions. South Carolina needed the special teams punch with its offense struggling to find consistency early in the game. South Carolina held Georgia State to 200 yards. The Panthers were eighth in the country last year in rushing yards per game.