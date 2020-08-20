University of South Carolina Athletics to allow fans in reduced capacity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina announced Thursday they will allow fans during fall sporting events, but at a reduced capacity.

A release from the university states that “Per South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order of July 29, 2020, stadiums and athletics venues were permitted to open and exceed the order’s guidelines if the department “can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce.” Gamecock home athletics events will have reduced capacities based on the Sporting Event Exemption plan that was submitted by the Athletics Department and approved by the Department of Commerce.”

For football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, the normally 80,250 capacity venue will make 20,000 seats available to fans. Eugene E. Stone III Stadium will host roughly 675 fans during Men’s and Women’s Soccer matches, and Carolina Volleyball Center will open approximately 200 seats.

“We are extremely grateful for the hard work of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their confidence in this plan,” said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

The university will be implementing SEC guidelines during gamedays, which includes face covering mandates, as well as social distancing measures. USC said it discourages tailgating and will not be allowing the use of tents.

In addition, Gamecocks Athletics will only be utilizing mobile-ticketing in order to reduce contact.

For more detailed information on Gamecock Athletics’ policies as it relates to game day plans and operational changes due to COVID-19, continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com.