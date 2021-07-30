USC AD Tanner issues statement regarding Texas, OU joining SEC

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, The Red River Showdown logo is displayed on the field of the Cotton Bowl, prior to an NCAA college football game between the University of Texas and Oklahoma, in Dallas. Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to join the Southeastern Conference — in 2025 —- with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.” (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner issued a statement Friday following news that Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to the SEC.

The move brings the programs one step closer to becoming SEC teams beginning in the 2025 season. Both schools, however, could end up joining the conference sooner should they decide to pay a penalty fee between $75 and $80 million.

Tanner issued the following statement amid the news:

“The addition of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the Southeastern Conference will excite Gamecock student-athletes, coaches, and fans. Thirty years ago, the University of South Carolina accepted an invitation to join the SEC. Each day since, the young men and women who have represented our program have benefited from the conference’s mission. The SEC continues to be positioned well for athletic and academic success, and we are proud to be part of such a great conference that enriches the experiences of our student-athletes. The SEC is the best and toughest athletic conference in the nation. Our student-athletes and coaches have always enjoyed competing in this great league and look forward to the opportunity to do so against the Longhorns and Sooners as members of the SEC.”