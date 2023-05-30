COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina Football will open the SEC portion of its 2023 schedule against the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in a nationally-televised game on CBS, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. That contest will kick at 3:30 pm. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16, from Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Georgia leads the all-time series between these bordering state flagship institutions by a 54-19-2 margin including a 30-9 advantage when the game has been played in Athens. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight meetings, with Carolina’s lone win in that stretch coming at Sanford Stadium by a 20-17 score in double-overtime in 2019.

The Sept. 16 contest will mark South Carolina’s first appearance on CBS since a 47-23 setback to second-ranked Alabama on Sept. 14, 2019.

The Gamecocks finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 overall mark, including a 4-4 record in the SEC. They were ranked 23rd in the final poll by both the Associated Press and the AFCA Coaches. Georgia posted a perfect 15-0 mark en route to their second-straight national title.

South Carolina opens its 2023 slate with a non-conference game against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Gamecocks’ home opener is set for Sept. 9 against Furman. Game times and television networks have not yet been announced for those contests.

South Carolina 2023 Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – North Carolina (at Charlotte) – TBA

Sept. 9 – vs Furman – TBA

Sept. 16 – at Georgia – 3:30 pm, CBS

Sept. 23 – vs Mississippi State – TBA

Sept. 30 – at Tennessee – TBA

Oct. 14 – vs Florida – TBA

Oct. 21 – at Missouri – TBA

Oct. 28 – at Texas A&M – TBA

Nov. 4 – Jacksonville State – TBA

Nov. 11- vs Vanderbilt – TBA

Nov. 18 – vs Kentucky – TBA

Nov. 25 – vs Clemson – TBA