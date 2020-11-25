USC coach search gets some clarity

The Athletic cited a source familiar with the proceedings in reporting Tuesday night that South Carolina has interviewed Coastal Carolina head coach Jamie Chadwell among its candidates to replace Will Muschamp.

Chadwell has guided the Chanticleers to an 8-0 start and their first Top 25 ranking this season.

He has previous head coaching stops at Charleston Southern, Delta State, and North Greenville.

The report also indicates that former USC assistant Shane Beamer, an assistant at Oklahoma, will also be interviewed and there has been a phone conversation with Army head coach Jeff Monken.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told The Courier-Journal Tuesday night that his head coach, Scott Satterfield, will not interview for the job, which The Athletic also reported.