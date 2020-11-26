USC coaching search update

Per various reports since Tuesday night, South Carolina has interviewed at least two candidates in its head coaching search with plans to speak to another soon.

Coastal Carolina’s Jamie Chadwell and Louisiana’s Billy Napier have spoken to the Gamecocks and former USC assistant Shane Beamer, currently on the staff at Oklahoma, is next up in the process.

The school has also spoken by phone to Army head coach Jeff Monken, who worked under current USC president Bob Caslen prior to Caslen’s arrival in Columbia.

Chadwell, who’s guided Coastal Carolina to an 8-0 start and Top 25 ranking this season, said Wednesday he “won’t talk any more about speculation” in relation to other open jobs and Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, who was linked to the job in a report in The Athletic Monday night, released a statement Wednesday saying he is not pursuing other opportunities.

