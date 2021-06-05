USC downs Virginia, now faces ODU

– South Carolina hosts Old Dominion Saturday night in Game 4 of the NCAA Columbia Regional. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

– The Gamecocks opened the regional with a 4-3 win over Virginia on Friday afternoon. Colin Burgess’ RBI single in the sixth was the difference.

– Josiah Sightler had the big hit for the Gamecocks, as his two-run, ground-rule double in the sixth tied the game at 3.

– Wes Clarke was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and his 23rd home run of the season in the first inning.

– Clarke is now tied for second on Carolina’s single-season home run list. Clarke is tied with Nick Ebert (2009), Justin Smoak (2008) and Joe Datin (1985) on the list. Yaron Peters holds the school record with 29 round trippers.

– Julian Bosnic earned the win on the mound for the Gamecocks. He pitched 3.2 innings of relief, allowing three hits and a run with three strikeouts.

– Daniel Lloyd picked up his second save of the year, striking out four in three innings of relief.

– Carolina has now won 11 straight games against the Cavaliers.

– The Gamecocks are now 137-69 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

– Carolina won its second straight regional opener. The Gamecocks defeated Ohio State in the 2018 NCAA Greenville Regional opener.

– Thomas Farr will take the mound for Saturday’s game against Old Dominion. Farr’s last outing was a 7-strikeout, 5-inning performance against Tennessee. He allowed seven hits and five runs in a 5-4 loss.

– Old Dominion won the nightcap on Friday, defeating Jacksonville 4-3. Kenny Levari had a two-run home run in the first and Kyle Battle drove in a pair with a double in the second to account for all four of its runs.

– South Carolina and Old Dominion have met 23 times on the diamond with Carolina owning a 19-4 series advantage.

– The two teams last met in 2009, with the Gamecocks coming away with a 13-3 win on March 10.

– Nick Ebert and Justin Dalles drove in three runs apiece and DeAngelo Mack had three hits in the Carolina win.