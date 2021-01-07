USC drubs Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half during their game against the Houston Cougars at Colonial Life Arena on December 08, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – AJ Lawson scored 19 of his career-high 30 points in the second half as South Carolina pulled away and beat Texas A&M 78-54 in the Gamecocks’ Southeastern Conference opener. South Carolina (3-2, 1-0), which had a 28-day layoff before an eight-point win over Florida A&M on Saturday, made 10 baskets from beyond the arc and shot 42% (29 of 69) overall. Jermaine Couisnard made a career-best five 3s and finished with 15 points and four assists for South Carolina. Wildens Leveque added 10 points. Emanuel Miller scored 17 of his career-best 28 points in the first half for Texas A&M (6-3, 1-2). Quenton Jackson added 13 points.

