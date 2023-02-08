COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Kobe Brown scored 19 points to lead four in double figures as Missouri rolled past South Carolina 83-74. Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC), which rebounded from a 63-52 loss at Mississippi State, has won four of its last five games while South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) has lost eight straight.

Brown also made two 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and six assists for the Tigers, who shot 51% overall.

Gregory Jackson II scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for South Carolina. Missouri took the lead for good early in the second half and pulled away with a 12-3 run for a 78-66 lead with 2:43 to play.

