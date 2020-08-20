USC freshman Marshawn Lloyd suffers season-ending injury

USC Gamecocks

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina freshman running back Marshawn Lloyd suffered a season-ending ACL tear this week, the school announced on Thursday.

In a news release head coach Will Muschamp states that Lloyd, a four-star freshman, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Wednesday’s practice.
 
“I’m extremely disappointed for MarShawn,” said Coach Muschamp. “It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for Marshawn Lloyd.”

Lloyd, a 5’9″ 210-pound running back, graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. He enrolled with South Carolina in January.
No date for surgery has been set.

