USC freshman Marshawn Lloyd suffers season-ending injury

The Southeastern Conference has announced guidelines for its 14-member schools to establish expectations to manage the health and safety of fans in preparation for the 2020 football season, pending future decisions related to the allowance of fans to attend games as the Conference continues to monitor developments around the COVID-19 virus.

The SEC previously announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, focused on safety measures for student-athletes and others in direct contact with student-athletes in all sports.

"These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games."

Institutions may adopt additional procedures and protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all in attendance.

Attendance

Face Coverings