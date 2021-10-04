USC game against Vandy set for 4pm

Head Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks run out onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium for the coach’s first game at the helm on September 4, 2021 (WSPA)

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a 4 pm kick on Saturday, Oct. 16, the SEC office announced today. The annual Homecoming game will be televised on SEC Network.

South Carolina has dominated the all-time series with Vanderbilt, winning 26 of the 30 meetings, including the last 12 in a row. The Gamecocks won by a 41-7 count last season in Nashville. Vandy has scored just seven points in each of their last two meetings with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. this week to face the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) in a noon kick on Oct. 9, while Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 SEC) will travel to Gainesville, Fla. for a date with the Florida Gators (3-2, 1-2 SEC).

ESPN has elected to use its one six-day selection for October 16. The two games being held are Florida at LSU and Auburn at Arkansas.

Here is the entire SEC slate for Saturday, Oct. 16:

Auburn at Arkansas, Noon ESPN or CBS

Florida at LSU, Noon ESPN OR CBS

Texas A&M at Missouri, Noon SEC Network

Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 pm CBS

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 pm SEC Network

Alabama at Mississippi State, 7 pm ESPN

Ole Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 pm SEC Network