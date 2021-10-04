USC game against Vandy set for 4pm

USC Gamecocks
Posted: / Updated:

Head Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks run out onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium for the coach’s first game at the helm on September 4, 2021 (WSPA)

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a 4 pm kick on Saturday, Oct. 16, the SEC office announced today. The annual Homecoming game will be televised on SEC Network.

South Carolina has dominated the all-time series with Vanderbilt, winning 26 of the 30 meetings, including the last 12 in a row. The Gamecocks won by a 41-7 count last season in Nashville. Vandy has scored just seven points in each of their last two meetings with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. this week to face the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) in a noon kick on Oct. 9, while Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 SEC) will travel to Gainesville, Fla. for a date with the Florida Gators (3-2, 1-2 SEC).

ESPN has elected to use its one six-day selection for October 16. The two games being held are Florida at LSU and Auburn at Arkansas.

Here is the entire SEC slate for Saturday, Oct. 16:

Auburn at Arkansas, Noon ESPN or CBS
Florida at LSU, Noon ESPN OR CBS
Texas A&M at Missouri, Noon SEC Network
Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 pm CBS
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 pm SEC Network
Alabama at Mississippi State, 7 pm ESPN
Ole Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 pm SEC Network

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store