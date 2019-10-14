USC game time at Tennessee set

The South Carolina football team will travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, October 26, in another SEC Eastern Division showdown. Game time has been set for 4 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Tennessee leads the all-time series by a 25-10-2 count, including a 16-3 advantage when the game has been played in Knoxville, but the Gamecocks have won each of the last three contests, including a 27-24 win last year in Columbia and a 15-9 win at Neyland Stadium in 2017. It’s usually close when these two rivals match up, as each of the last seven games between the two squads has been decided by six or fewer points, with six of those seven decided by three or fewer points.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) will host ninth-ranked Florida (6-1, 3-1 SEC) this Saturday, while Tennessee (2-4, 1-2 SEC) travels to Tuscaloosa to face the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0).

Here is the entire SEC television schedule for Saturday, Oct. 26:

Mississippi State at Texas A&M 12:00 ET SEC Network

Auburn at LSU 3:30 ET CBS

South Carolina at Tennessee 4:00 ET SEC Network

Arkansas at Alabama 7:00 ET ESPN

Missouri at Kentucky 7:30 ET SEC Network