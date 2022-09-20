The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs in a noon kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and the FCS-level Bulldogs from Orangeburg. The Gamecocks have won both of the previous meetings between the two schools that are separated by just 42 miles, posting a 38-3 win in 2007 and a 38-14 win in 2009.

South Carolina (1-2, 0-2 SEC) hosts Charlotte (1-3, 0-1 Conference USA) this Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 pm. South Carolina State (1-1) also plays a night game this week at North Carolina A&T.

Here is the complete SEC television schedule for games of Saturday, Oct. 1:

GAME TIME NETWORK

South Carolina State at South Carolina 12:00ET SEC NETWORK

Kentucky at Ole Miss 12:00 ET ESPN

Eastern Washington at Florida 12:00 ET SECN+/ESPN+

Alabama at Arkansas 3:30 ET CBS

Texas A&M at Mississippi State 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK

LSU at Auburn 7:00 ET ESPN

Georgia at Missouri 7:30 ET SEC Network