USC lands three in transfer portal

USC added three more players to its roster Monday, including the top rusher from an ACC program.

Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith announced his transfer to South Carolina. He had 604 yards and seven touchdowns for the Atlantic Division champs and 1,871 yards and 14 touchdowns during his Demon Deacons career.

South Carolina also landed wide receiver Antwane Wells from FCS power James Madison and safety Devonni Reed from Central Michigan of the Mid-American Conference.

Former Clemson back-up defensive lineman Darnell Jeffries landed at Minnesota.

