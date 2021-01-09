USC men’s basketball game versus Tennessee postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The SEC matchup between Tennessee and South Carolina that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 12 has been postponed.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, slated for the same day, has also been moved.

The school announced the postponement Saturday afternoon saying this was “due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri South Carolina basketball programs.”

This is just the latest in a series of cancellations for the Gamecocks program. After returning to action at the start of January following a month-long hiatus, South Carolina will likely go at least ten days without play.

Their next scheduled game comes at LSU on Saturday, January 16.

