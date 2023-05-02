COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock men’s basketball program announced the addition of another talented transfer on Monday in forward B.J. Mack. The Charlotte, N.C., native played the last three seasons at Wofford (2020-2023) and was one of the top players in the Southern Conference the past two seasons.

A First Team All-SoCon player and an NABC All-District selection this past season for the Terriers, Mack led the team averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game the season prior in 2021-22. Mack was a Second Team All-SoCon selection that year and also earned NABC First Team All-District honors. His 53.6 percent field goal percentage was second in the league.

“B.J. is a dynamic player that has a rare offensive package,” said head coach Lamont Paris. “He has the ability to score in the post as well as get to the free throw line where he is incredibly efficient. When you add his ability to make 3s he becomes an extremely difficult matchup. B.J. has a tremendous amount of experience and a terrific feel for the game. In many ways, he’s the ideal addition for this outstanding group.”

In 85 games played (69 starts) in three seasons at Wofford, Mack averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. An efficient player on the offensive end, Mack owned a career 50.6 (443-of-876) field goal percentage for the Terriers. He is a threat from behind the arc, averaging 36.6 percent (108-of-225) from distance in his three seasons in Spartanburg. Mack shot a career-best 44.8 percent (39-of-87) from 3-point territory as a junior in 2021-22. He is also a career 82.1 percent (211-of-257) free throw shooter.

Mack began his college career at USF in 2019-20 and averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in limited action for the Bulls.

Mack prepped at Charlotte Christian and finished his high school career at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy. He played for Team CP3 on the summer circuit and became the only player in Peach Jam History to play in back-to-back titles games after helping his team to an overall 38-2 record.

Mack has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining as he will graduate this May from Wofford with a degree in sociology and anthropology.

2023 Gamecock Men’s Basketball Signees

Stephen Clark^ – 6’9 forward – Charlotte, N.C. (The Citadel)

Arden Conyers* – 6’6 guard – Blythewood, S.C. (Westwood HS)

Ta’Lon Cooper^ – 6’4 guard – Roebuck, S.C. (Minnesota)

B.J. Mack^ – 6’8 forward – Charlotte, N.C. (Wofford)

Collin Murray-Boyles* – 6’7 forward – Columbia, S.C. (Wasatch Academy)

Myles Stute^ – 6’7 forward – Washington, D.C. (Vanderbilt)

^ – transfer

* – high school signee part of early signing period in November